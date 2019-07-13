Floods, landslides due to continuous rain in eastern, northern-eastern India

July 13, 2019 | RK Web News

Continuous rain is causing havoc in the eastern and northern-eastern parts of the country.



In Assam, swollen rivers including Brahmaputra have submerged roads, cropland and residential areas in 21 districts affecting nearly 9 lakh people. National parks and wildlife sanctuaries are also submerged.



District Administrations have intensified relief and rescue measures.



Revenue and Disaster Management Minister of State Bhabesh Kalita said that Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal is monitoring the situation.



In Arunachal Pradesh, incessant torrential rains are causing landslides and flash flood disrupting road connectivity and damaging houses, water supply pipeline, bridges and agricultural land.



Two persons have lost their lives and an equal number is missing in rain-related incidents.



In West Bengal, vast areas in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts have been inundated due to continuous rains since last few days. The water level of Teesta, Raidhak, Karala, Jaldhaka and it's tributories are in spate.



Road communication with Darjeeling hills and Sikkim from Siliguri has been disrupted due to landslide at various places. Rail communication is also hampered. Met Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at different districts in North Bengal today also.