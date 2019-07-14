About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 14, 2019 | RK Web News

Flood situation worsens as new areas inundated in Assam

Over 14 lakh people have been affected in Assam due to floods in at least 25 districts. As there is no respite from flood fury due to incessant rains, new areas have been inundated. Seven persons have lost their lives so far due to flood and landslide.

The army, NDRF, SDRF and local people are carrying out a rescue operation.

Over twenty thousand people have taken shelter at relief camps.

Around 80 percent of the Kaziranga national park is under water. Relief materials including baby foods are being distributed in flood-hit areas.

