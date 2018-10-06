Flood protection bund to come up at Veshow nallah: DC Kulgam

Kulgam, October, 05:
District Development Commissioner Kulgam, Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani, today chaired a public darbar at GundKilam here during which he announced a concrete flood protection bund on river beds of Veshow nallah in convergence mode.
During the darbar, a number of deputations apprised the DDC about their issues. The DDC gave them a patient hearing and assured that all of their genuine projected issues will be addressed on priority.
Outlining the purpose of the darbar, Dr Wani highlighted the role of general public in the development sector and also termed peoples participation and co-operation as key to growth and development.
The DDC said a flood protection bund would come at Veshow nallah which would help in averting flood threat due to the rise of water level in the nallah.
During the meeting, Dr Wani impressed upon the officers to work sincerely for the betterment of people and stressed on timely completion of development works in the area. He also laid emphasis on the quality of developmental activities being undertaken in the whole district.
ADC Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, ACD Hilal Ahmad, CPO Mohammad Ashraf and other district officers were also present on the occasion.