Flood preparedness, progress of PMGSY reviewed in Kathua

Deputy Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langer, reviewed the working of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and PWD(R&B) in a meeting held here today.

As per an official, tehsil wise review of PMGSY and PWD roads was taken in which land acquisition status, cases pending before court of law, number of awards sanctioned, utility shifting and other issues were discussed in detail.

For timely execution of PMGSY roads in the district, Dr. Langer stressed on joint inspection by concerned departments in case of any problem.

Similarly, status of PWD roads was also discussed and thrust was laid on early forest clearance for speedy laying down of these roads.

DC asked the Forest Department to organize a workshop for sensitizing the indenting department of executing agency regarding documentation for forest clearance.

He further directed to create a database of land in every sub division so that transfer of land in lieu of forest land can be done in an efficient manner.

ADCs and SDMs were asked to monitor the progress of roads and furnish timely reports. They were also directed to devise a mechanism for timely settlement of claims pending since years.

Earlier, to review the flood preparedness in the district in view of ensuing monsoon season, DC chaired a meeting of District Disaster Management Authority to discuss Preparedness cum rescue plan.

He called for close coordination among the departments to ensure timely rescue and rehabilitation. He directed for identifying areas prone to land sliding for making adequate arrangements well in advance.

The Irrigation and RTIC Upper Division was directed to ensure clearance of all drainage culvert/drainage siphon of Kathua canal and to intimate gauge/ discharge of Ujh River to main control room and sub control room. Municipalities were directed to ensure clearance of all drains well in advance in the town to avoid any water blockage during rains.

Mock Drill at block and District level besides control rooms at tehsil level will be established to monitor the situation and for timely coordinated action, DC said.

ADC, Ghansham Singh, ACR, Devinder Paul, ADC Billawar, Joginder Singh Rai, ADC Basholi, T R Thapa, ASP, DFOs and Engineers were present in the

meeting, the official added.