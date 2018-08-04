Flood mitigation in Kashmir

‘Flood control and land reclamation cannot go hand in hand’
‘Flood control and land reclamation cannot go hand in hand’
Tasaduq Hussain Koul
tasaduqkoul@gmail.com
The recent rains from 28-30 June 2018, resulted in a flood like situation and brought the debate of floods in Kashmir again to limelight.
The floods in Kashmir is not a simple problem, it’s a complex mixture of social-economic factors. The topography has such impact on its only major river Jhelum, that it attains its terminal stage in its initial (birth) phase, that is, a river flows with slow pace when it is about to culminate with sea.
Floods have at least twice forced the ruler of its time to change their capital, firstly, ruler Awantiwarman changed it to Parihaspora Pattan, and secondly, Budshah changed it to Nowshar (today’s Nowshara). Not to mention in the past thousands have perished in the famine that followed the floods.
The past flood mitigation measures worked well to a large extend but with time are failing. Let’s begin with the past flood migration measures, so we can draw guidelines for the future.
The first flood mitigation measure adopted for Srinagar was the Nallahmar canal which was built by the great ruler of Kashmir Budshah. It seems he might have faced the issue of flooding in his time too, when the high discharge from Jhelum would use to enter Dal Lake (today’s Babademb) and would submerge the areas like today’s Hazratbal, Rainawari, Khanyar, Khayam etc around Dal Lake.
So, he constructed the Nallahmar to carry the excess water from Dal Lake/Babademb to Anchar Lake (present day Eidgah area). Thus it not only solved the flood issue, it also provided a water transport option to the habitation.
After Nallahmar, the second mitigation measure came in the time of Afghan ruler Amir Khan. He dug an addition channel Nallah Amir Khan from present day Nigeen Lake (Dal Lake) to Khushalsar (Gilsar) to help drain off Dal Lake (and other allied water bodies) at a faster pace.
This process of interconnection of water bodies not only helped in flood mitigation but also helped the Srinagar City socio-economically.
From 1800s with increase in population the problem of flood again started to take centre stage in Kashmir and a series of measures were introduced by the then Dogra rulers in consultation with British Engineers.
The construction of Sonar Kul and Kut Kul which offloaded some discharge of River Jhelum at old Secretariat (near DC Office Srinagar) and then putting it back at Chattabal was one more measure taken to safeguard Srinagar against floods.
To keep the Jhelum water from entering the Dal Lake at the time of floods, huge gates were constructed (which can be seen in the old photographs of that era).
Unlike today, we have gates at Ram Munshibagh and Gawkadal to stop the Jhelum water from entering in the dal lake which during September 2014 could do little to prevent submergence of Dal Lake.
Had we had a similar high gate (at Dal Gate) and not the small gate which is (currently) there to maintain Dal’s water level, the area around Dal Lake (and old City) would had survived from large scale submergence in 2014 flood.
The next major flood mitigation measure adopted in the early 1900s was the construction of the Flood Spill Channel (FSC). The original length of the FSC was only six Kilometres, its offtake was at Padshahibagh, and it offloaded flood discharge in the marshlands of today’s Tengpora.
The behaviour of FSC today and when it was constructed is very different, that time it would use to offload huge quantum of flood discharge because it was only 6 km in length and the elevation difference would had been more than three meters (from start to end).
Thus it would suck the flood water away from the Srinagar City (old city) towards the wetlands (Nambal) of Batamalo and would help in flood mitigation in a great deal.
A British Engineer, D.G.Haris was assigned the task to study and recommend the possible flood mitigation measure for Kashmir.
In 1928, he recommended that, “Flood control and land reclamation cannot go hand in hand (in Kashmir)”.
With increase in population and other factors different ideas where circulating at that time which where pointing to measures like increasing the height of bunds, extending FSC to Wular Lake (through Hokarsar and Haigam), reclaiming the land from Wular Lake and other water bodies by way of construction of bunds.
In other words, Kashmir was heading towards the path of disconnection of flood basins from the River Jhelum and wetland quarantine.
This process safeguarded large areas from regular floods and swamp (Nambal) were converted into agricultural and residential areas.
The area just upstream of Wular Lake is a perfect example of land reclamation in Kashmir.
In 1960’s wular lake was confined in a specific region by way of constructing three lines of bunds/embankments at three different elevations. The first line being the lowest in elevation and the third line being the highest in elevation.
The first line would use to give protection against low level of water in Wular Lake and third line would give protection against high level in Wular Lake. The land between first and third line was given reasonable protection against floods not to mention the area outside of third line was given almost perfect protection, which could be seen even in September 2014 floods.
This chain of bunds/embankments especially the third line worked so well that the adjoining area of Wular Lake was named sone’war (meaning Gold land) from sern’war (meaning low land).
In this entire process of land reclamation of Wular Lake a parallel process of death of Wular Lake had also started. The land reclamation of Wular Lake or its confinement meant that at times of flood when Wular would use to expand in Huge areas (say 300-400 square kilometres) was now given some 200 square kilometres to expand, which in turn meant that the silt from higher catchments was now getting concentrated in this 200 sq.km bowl.
As can be seen in the satellite images of Wular after 2014 flood, land was appearing at a water level which would use to be covered by water some 15-20 years back. The third line has continued to give protection for about six decades now, but if an intervention is not made at an earliest; in the near future the third line will not be able to keep the areas of Hajin/Sumbal/Sopore safe against the fury of floods.
Similarly, the FSC has been extended upto Wular Lake for a length of 47 km, this way large areas (swamps/wetlands) have been reclaimed. The function of FSC now cannot be compared to its function back then, previously its bed grade may had been less than 1 in 2000 which now has turned to a bed grade of about 1 in 8000 (after extension).
In the process of its (FSC) extension low lying areas (nambals) like Rajbagh, Jawhar Nagar, Bemina etc have been converted into residential areas.
If one has to get an idea of the extend of submergence these areas would use to suffer, then we should check the plinth level of Amar Singh College, Circuit House or Residency of British Officers.
It has been seen at every flood event since 2014 an eminent panic grips all sections of the society. We need to understand a fact that when a location is chosen as a capital of a state/region, it is done so on basis of some special characteristics.
Our capital is Srinagar, not Baramulla, not Anantnag, and it is so because in addition to other reasons it has a reasonable degree of resilience to floods. This resilience is not present in other regions, like in Anantnag, where water rushes from high contours to plains below and results in drainage congestion/floods.
The area around Wular Lake was not fit to be capital due to obvious reason that floods where regular events in this region in the past. So what makes Srinagar special and what gives it a reasonable degree of flood resilience?
To answer this, we need to refresh our memory and recall the behaviour of water level in Srinagar few days before 07 September 2014. From the morning of 04 September to the evening of 06 September the gauge at Ram Munshibagh remained nearly around 22 feet gauge mark while the gauge at upstream site of Sangam (south Kashmir) continued to rise.
This phenomena happens because of drainage congestion in Anantnag region, due to which the flood water overflows the banks/bunds, submerging the flood basin (low lying areas) of south Kashmir and a constant flow (discharge) is received in Srinagar.
Second, due to flat country slope (small gradient) huge quantum of flood water gets stored in the steam of the river due to this we notice a very rear phenomena during lower magnitude floods.
Generally, the peak discharge downstream of a river is greater than the peak discharge upstream but in Jhelum’s case reverse happens. The peak discharge at upstream site Sangam is about 1.5 times higher than downstream site Ram Munshibagh (with nominal discharge flowing through FSC); if the duration of flood peak at Sangam lasts for three hours, at Ram Munshibagh it can be six or seven hours (except in the case of 2014 like flood).
It’s not only during the flood of September 2014 but in numerous flood events it has been seen, that, it is very difficult for flood water to cross the 22 feet mark at Ram Munshibagh site, even if the gauge at Sangam touches or crosses 30 feet mark.
As the excess water at Sangam (south Kashmir) is absorbed in its flood basins. In 2014 these flood basins of South Kashmir where fully filled with flood water of four days of heavy rains and when there was no room left for flood water it submerged Srinagar City.
In other words, if we have to set a benchmark to the flood threat to Srinagar in a flood event, we have to look at the gauge at Sangam. If the Sangam gauge remains at 30 feet (plus) mark for a few days, Srinagar could get submerged.
This being said, it doesn’t mean that we should not be alert when the flood water touches the flood declaration mark of 18 feet at Ram Munshibagh. An 18 feet plus water column in the river, which flows through the low lying areas of Srinagar is a situation that demands attention and vigil.
The only lifeline that Srinagar has is in the form of flood basins/flood plains of south Kashmir which need to be preserved and no construction or land filling should be allowed in it. This region acts like a reservoir, absorbing the excess flood discharge and thus keeping Srinagar safe.
Unfortunately, it has been noticed that this region is changing, what used to be paddy fields are slowly turning into residential/commercial areas, especially the area around the new expressway (highway) is getting filled probably for future construction proposals.
If these flood basins/plains lose their absorption capacity not only will these areas suffer but the areas upstream of Sangam, areas at higher contour from Sangam to Srinagar and Srinagar will suffer. We may experience September 2014 like damage at a rainfall lower than September 2014.
As far as the long term flood mitigation measures are concerned like an alternate channel, dam etc are subject to a proper hydrological study that takes into account the 60 years of changes that have taken place to our water bodies and ecosystem.
For example, the section through which the Jhelum flow in the Downtown Srinagar is the narrowest region of its entire length, bridges or some other infrastructure in this region can result in the slow depletion rate of water (in Srinagar).
One more aspect that needs to be accounted for is the weather (climate). It has been noticed that just one day of rainfall gives rise to flood like situation but this case should not be generalised.
From 17-20 April 2018 due to Western Disturbance rainfall took place in Jhelum Catchment and Sangam gauge touched about 10 feet mark, while as in ending June Monsoonal rainfall pushed the water level at Sangam to 23.84 feet mark.
The cause of the September 2014 flood was the heavy monsoonal rainfall and since 2014 it has been seen that the impact of Monsoons is becoming common and stronger in Kashmir.
Given the behaviour that the monsoonal rains have shown, a 12-24 hours continuous rainfall spell can easily result in considerable damage to south Kashmir.
This is the subject of the Metrological professionals and they need to answer, how the monsoon (climate) is going to behave in the future? As every mitigation measure is designed against a certain rainfall, a stronger rainfall event can result in any mitigation measure’s failure.
The flood mitigation in Kashmir is a challenging task and a balanced, coordinated plan will be able to produce benefits. We need to improve our understanding with respect to water bodies or we will be directionless in our approach which is something we cannot afford.