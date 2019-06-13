Flood alert sounded in Srinagar, south Kashmir

June 13, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department Kashmir Wednesday sounded flood alert in Srinagar and south Kashmir areas as the water level in Jhelum increased following incessant rains since last 24 hours.

According to I&FC department, due to continuous rains from last two days, the gauge at Sangam has crossed the flood declaration level and was at 19.2 ft till 5 pm. The water level at 5 pm at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar was 15.42 ft against the alarm level of 16 ft and flood level of 19 feet.

Chief Engineer I&FC, Kashmir, Ashok Kumar Sharma told Rising Kashmir that the water has crossed danger level at different gauges of Jehlum and the department has issued a flood alert.

“The water level might cross Jehlum in late evening. Water is coming from the flood spills and the levels are also increasing. So we have issued the alert so that all the concerned departments and people will remain vigilant,” he said.

He, however, said there was no need to panic.

Sharma said the Lidder nallah, Vaisho stream including the Sangam have crossed the danger level.

The department warned people residing along the embankments of river Jhelum, streams and low lying areas of south Kashmir and Srinagar to remain vigilant.

“We have already deputed the staff on the ground. They are continuously monitoring the water levels at different places,” Sharma said.

The water level in tributaries including Vishow Nallah at Khudwani was 7.77 m, 3.14 m in Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi while nallah Lidder at Batkoot was at 1.59 m.

Due to incessant rains, most areas in city were inundated.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has begun de-watering numerous submerged areas and pressed into the services both the mobile and stationed pumps across the city.