Floated in London, Govt formation idea was BJP's!

I suggested Omar to form Govt with BJP but he said he’ll prefer PDP: BJP leader
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Nov 23:
Amid BJP accusations that National Conference, PDP and Congress formed “grand alliance” on directions of Pakistan, senior BJP leader and party’s National Executive Committee member Seshadri Chari has disclosed that the idea to form the elected government in the State was suggested by him to Omar Abdullah and Congress leader Manish Tewari in London.
Talking to an online news portal HW, Chari said, “If anybody says that Pakistan plotted the government in J&K in London, it is laughable.”
“I, Manish Tewari of Congress and Omar Abdullah were together in a meeting in London. I suggested on sidelines of the meeting that NC and BJP should come together and form a government in interest of people of J&K,” he said.
Chari, who is also senior leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said he told Omar that when BJP and PDP could come together, why cannot NC align with BJP.
He said he had suggested to Omar and Manish that there can be a government not elected but under Governor rule with members from BJP, NC, Congress, and PDP.
“However, Omar told me that they can form a government with PDP but not with BJP,” he said.
The BJP leader said Manish told them that Congress would support an alliance between NC and PDP in the interest of the State.
Slamming Ram Madhav for accusing NC, PDP and Congress of taking dictation from Pakistan, Chari said, “Madhav is a political novice”.
Madhav, who is BJP’s point man in Kashmir and senior state BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta had alleged that grand alliance was formed on directions of Pakistan.
“Omar was a Minister of State in a BJP government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. And Mufti Sayeed was India’s Home Minister and headed a BJP alliance government in J&K. Were they plotted by Pakistan,” Chari said.
He said what Madhav and Gupta stated was not the official stand of the BJP. “It is their personal stand and party has nothing to do with it”.
Chari said saffron party has told its leaders to be more frugal and cautious while speaking about Kashmir.
“It is a sensitive zone. Utterances on Kashmir have to be made carefully,” the BJP leader said.
He said by dissolving the J&K assembly in a hurried manner, the BJP led government has brought down the position and stature of the Governor’s post.
“What will happen if fresh elections produce hung Assembly? Who would BJP form the government with,” he said and said the party can’t label people, who are against their ideology, as “anti-national”.
Chari has formerly served as head of the Foreign Affairs Cell at BJP headquarter. He has been a consultant on governance with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), posted at Juba, South Sudan.