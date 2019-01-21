Flights cancelled at Srinagar airport due to bad weather

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Several flights were cancelled at Srinagar airport due bad weather conditions on Monday.
An official said due to bad weather Go Air 213/213 DEL/SXR/IXJ and Air Asia I5 715/716 DEL/SXR/DEL flights were cancelled for today.
Kashmir valley on Monday recieved fresh snowfall, while widespread moderate to heavy rain and snowfall is likely to occur during the next 24 hours, according to Meteorological Department.
Earlier, the traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended due to accumulation of snow at Nowgam-Jawahar Tunnel-Qazigund Sector.