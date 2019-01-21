About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Flights cancelled at Srinagar airport due to bad weather

January 21, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Several flights were cancelled at Srinagar airport due bad weather conditions on Monday.

An official said due to bad weather Go Air 213/213 DEL/SXR/IXJ and Air Asia I5 715/716 DEL/SXR/DEL flights were cancelled for today.

Kashmir valley on Monday recieved fresh snowfall, while widespread moderate to heavy rain and snowfall is likely to occur during the next 24 hours, according to Meteorological Department.

Earlier, the traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended due to accumulation of snow at Nowgam-Jawahar Tunnel-Qazigund Sector.

