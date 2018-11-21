Flight passengers flying out of JK airports can carry cabin bags

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Nov 20:
After over two decades the travelers can now fly out of the airports in Jammu and Kashmir along with a cabin bag like travelers carry at other airports.
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) recently amended the norms that barred airline passengers from carrying along the cab bags at Srinagar, Jammu and Leh Airports for over two decades.
The three airports including Jammu, Srinagar and Leh have been brought at par with airports of other states in terms of allowing passengers to carry cabin bags.
A GoAir official confirmed the development saying that they were allowing passengers to carry hand baggage on flights from last one month.
Passengers were facing trouble because of the ban on the handbags particularly who were flying in or out of the state.
An official said that the baggage checked in at J&K has to be identified before boarding aircraft from airports there.
He said that there was no ban as such on hand bags at airports in JK however the dimension for hand bag should not exceed 115 cm in length, height and width
Earlier, there was 100-cm limit on cabin bags and according to an official, which was the reason for barring handbags for outgoing flights from JK airports.
The matter came into the notice of BCAS chief Kumar Rajesh Chandra recently following which he issued orders, increasing the dimension limit of cabin bags from 100 cm to 115 cm maximum.
In economy or domestic flights of most airlines, the maximum weight of hand bag allowed is 7 kg per passenger. Some items like camera, laptop and ladies purse are allowed on flight in addition to his hand baggage.