Flight operations temporarily suspended at Srinagar airport

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The flight operations were temporarily suspended at Srinagar airport on Wednesday.
"The flight operations are suspended temporarily as the runway was not available," Director Srinagar airport, Akash Deep Mathur told Rising Kashmir.
Earlier, reports said two pilots were killed after a fighter Jet of Indian Air Force (IAF) has crashed in Garend Kalan area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district today morning.
Reports said Leh and Jammu airport were put on high alert in view of hostility between India and Pakistan.
(Representational picture)