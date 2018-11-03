Flight operations suspended at Srinagar Airport after snowfall

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Flight operations were temporarily suspended at Srinagar Airport after snowfall in Kashmir on Saturday.
"Landing/take-off [of flights] temporarily suspended at Srinagar airport due to bad weather/snowfall," said the Information department on Twitter. It said "Flights lined up on tarmac, waiting for the weather to improve."
In another tweet, it said the runway has been closed for flight operations till 3 pm due to snowfall, low visibility.
Pertinently, plain areas of Kashmir received season's first snowfall on Saturday, resulting dip in temperature.
While upper reaches of Valley received moderate to heavy snowfall.
(Representional picture)