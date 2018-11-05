Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Nov 04:
The flight operations resumed at Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after it was suspended due to low visibility following snowfall in Kashmir.
According to officials, the decision to resume air traffic was taken after inspecting the visibility which improved on Sunday.
They said flights were likely to operate on Monday subject to fair weather conditions and good visibility.
Director Srinagar Airport, Aakash Deep Mathur told Rising Kashmir that a total 49 flight ntook off and landed at Srinagar Airport on Sunday.
“A total of 22 flights landed while the same number of flight took off from the airport. Five flights that had stayed at Srinagar airport on Saturday also took off on Sunday,” Mathur said.
He said 16 flights were cancelled while one flight was diverted on Saturday due to low visibility after snowfall in Srinagar.
The flight operations are likely to be normal on Monday, he said.
Although, visibility was yet to improve properly, there was no snowfall on Sunday that paved way for flight operations.
On Saturday, plain area of Kashmir received season’s first snowfall following which air traffic was suspended, leaving the passengers worried.
A passenger, who was travelling from IGI Airport on Saturday, said due to flight diversion, they had to land at Jammu airport.
He said they were unable to make fresh reservation as the air charges were high.
“Due to huge ticket price, we have now delayed our travel by two days,” he said.