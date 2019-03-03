About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Flight operations resume at Lahore airport after three days of suspension

Published at March 03, 2019 03:11 PM 0Comment(s)600views


Press Trust of India

Lahore

Flight operations resumed at Lahore airport on Sunday after being suspended for over 72 hours as Pakistan's airspace was closed in the wake of escalating tensions with India.

Pakistan on Wednesday closed its airspace for commercial flights and suspended flight operations across major airports, including in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, for an indefinite period.

According to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), domestic and international flight operations resumed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore at 6 am on Sunday, Geo TV reported.

It said that all airlines have been notified about the resumption of flight operations. However, the Multan airport is yet to open for commercial flights.

A day earlier, flight operations resumed at Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta airports.

On Friday, Pakistan's aviation authority partially resumed operations for some international and domestic flights as thousands of passengers were left stranded worldwide after Islamabad shut down air travel following escalating tensions with India.

The CAA on Friday announced that flight operations at the eastern side airports - Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabab and Bahawalpur - will remain closed till March 4.

The closure of the airspace left thousands of air travellers stranded worldwide and more than than 700 international and domestic flights were cancelled during the last three days to and from the country including flights to New Delhi.

 

