Flight operations hit at Srinagar airport due to intermittent snowfall

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Intermittent snowfall continued in Kashmir for the second consecutive day Saturday, leading to disruption in flight operations at the Srinagar airport, officials said.
The snowfall has led to decrease in visibility, resulting in disruption of flight operations at the Srinagar airport.
"The air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport has been hit because of the low visibility due to continuous snowfall," an official at the airport said.
He said so far three flights were cancelled while a few others were delayed.
However, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway the only all-weather road-link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country was through for traffic.
Intermittent snowfall continued in most parts of Kashmir for the second day, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.
He said while the plains, including Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, experienced light snowfall, most of the higher reaches of the state received moderate snowfall.
