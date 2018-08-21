FLC of M1 EVM held at Ramban

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Before Local Bodies and Panchyat Elections the First Level Checking (FLC) of M1 Electronic Voting Machines (M1 EVMs) was conducted at district headquarters Ramban.
According to an official, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Showkat Aijaz Bhat, who is also District Election Officer, said that engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) conducted the FLC of control units and ballot units available at the EVM strong room.
FLC was conducted under foolproof security arrangements to EVM in the presence of representatives of political parties and ENT Hashim Din at the time of checking, the official said.
The official said that on this occasion, details of FLC was given to the representatives of political parties along with technical information such as cleaning of EVM, function check, mock poll, data update, symbol loading etc.
Farmers’ awareness camp held at Pagge Dansal
Rising Kashmir News
Jammu: Department of Horticulture Jammu on Monday organized an awareness camp at Pagge Dansal under the chairmanship of Director Horticulture Jammu, Anuradha Gupta.
According to an official, about 250 farmers from different areas of the block along with Panches and Sarpanchs participated in the programme.
While addressing the farmers, Director Horticulture Jammu advised them to come forward and take benefits from various schemes being initiated by the department. She asked them to work in an organized way by making Farmers Producers Organizations (FPO’s).
She also directed the Chief Horticulture Officer Jammu to organize a fruit and vegetable preservation training programme for the women of the area and provide subsidy to the interested farmers for establishing low cost preservation units.
She stressed that if farmers require any kind of financial help regarding development of these units they should come forward and the department will help them in taking the finance from different banks. She also stressed upon to plant more and more fruit trees and adoption of latest fruit cultivation techniques.
On the occasion more than 500 fruit plants of different high yielding varieties were also distributed to the farmers free of cost. Besides, an exhibition of different machines and tools was also made for the farmers.
Horticulture Development Officer Dansal Sh. Pardeep Kumar Dingra was also present in this occasion. In the end Chief Horticulture Officer Jammu conveyed heartiest thanks to the Director Horticulture Jammu and the participants on the occasion, the official added.