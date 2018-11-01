Flashbacks and living nightmares

No bullets in the world have the real power to hit any conscious human
Dr. Suhaib A. Bandh
“Death is an integral part of human existence, it has been and will always be with us”, but the way it is being brought to our door steps every morning and evening, every day and night is a nightmare in itself.
Here each morning is changed over into a mourning, each evening is changed over into an affliction, each day is changed over into a distressing and each night is changed over into a nightmare by none other than the people who guarantee to be the taught powers, who guarantee to be the stewards of the world’s greatest democratic system, who claim to be the world’s most secular powers and so forth.
Rightly put by someone: “In Kashmir, our night starts with CASO’s (cordon and search operations), our morning starts with gunfights…..then killings and our day ends with funerals.”
One of the worst possible things conceivable is when we lose our spouse; we are a widow/widower, when we lose our parents, we are an orphan, when we lose our limb, we are an amputee.
But losing a beloved child is so indescribable an event that there is no name for it and we are the people who are made to lose our beloved kids day in and day out.
Every new tactic and every new technique is being adopted by the tyrants to get our beloved kids slaughtered. Under the shadow of the dancing death some of our kids pick up arms and are being bombarded, some pick up stones and are being showered by the pellets and bullets.
Nonetheless, some of them choosing an entirely different path, take up the pen however are unfortunately being booked under the draconian and black laws on the pretext of sedition charges by the same tyrants.
Whatever these young kinds choose to pick, isn't done to inflict some harm to the unlawful occupiers, however it is being done to spare our very own territory and to get ourselves out of the torment we are in since recent years or more.
Last to last Sunday like numerous other Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, since the heart wrenching loss of our seven unarmed and three armed kids, has been downright a sweeping brand of hellfire for us, it has been nothing short of an all-encompassing brand of hell for us.
What I don't comprehend is the reason they were slaughtered, what extraordinary need arise for the Indian military to murder these unarmed children? Where these unarmed children a threat to the sovereignty and national integrity of India?
On the loss of our darling kids we grieve yet grieve alone, because we are not allowed to grieve together as the same disciplined force doesn’t even spare the burial service parade in this parcel of land, yet showers them by pellets, bullets, tear smoke shells and other live ammo and there is no compelling reason to refer to a case of the equivalent, as everyone at the local, national and global level is an observer to the apathy of this poor section of mankind.
In such horrendous circumstances, the brains first reflex is to secure itself yet here the switch occurs as everybody irrespective of the class, age and gender wants to grab a firearm and shoot the perpetrators of the melancholy in order to give them a vibe about the death of the dear ones.
We like know it, that this sentiment of unimaginably devastating torment won't leave until the perpetrators of this desolation don't get some vibe about the death of the beloved kids.
There are moments, amid and instantly after the death of our darling kids, the most exceedingly awful that are as terrifyingly vivid as these moments have become the flashbacks and living nightmares of our lives.
The feeling about living through these worst nightmares is that the worst thing that could ever happen has happened and is going on in each coming moment in our Valley.
Nothing is left here now to be afraid of because it happened, happens and is going to happen, yet we persevere. We died, we bite the dust, we hope to die more deaths, yet we challenge the life, come with the certainty to navigate it and move on.
The things are going on so clumsily that we have picked up a kind of quality to proceed onwards with the pain. We are surviving a phase of life where all the things have withered radically.
All the time we are compelled to manage the mind-boggling melancholy in an altogether different way. Here our moms are compelled to move their fragile fingers over the essences of their slaughtered young beloved kids in order to bid a final goodbye to them.
Unsure of their return here the devastated mothers are compelled to plant a final kiss on the essences of their slaughtered kids. They are forced to scream in a voice visibly trembled under the weight of their hurt.
Honestly, no bullets in the world have the real power to hit any conscious human so hard as much as the age fragile mother’s kisses on the brows of their dead sons and the screams thereafter do.
Just, what follow here is a shutdown call by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and the mere condemnation statements from the politicians whose hands are all red by the blood of such innocent kids.
Author teaches at Sri Pratap College Srinagar
suhaibbandh@gmail.com