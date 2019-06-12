Flash floods wash away bridge in Bandipora village, several localities inundated

June 12, 2019 | M T Rasool

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains washed away a bridge in Arin village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.

An official said that flash floods washed away bridge over Arin stream, connecting Arin with Bapora village.

Reports said several villages including Lowdara, Kulhama, Lankreshipora, Kunzpora and Gund Jahengeer were inundated due to incessant rains since Tuesday.

Local residents said that flash floods also damaged agricultural crops in Lowdara, Kulhama and Kunzpora village of the district.

“Water has also entered into several residential houses in these villages, creating fear among the residents,” they said.

Flash floods also damaged several transmission lines in the area, an official said.

Meanwhile, several houses were inundated in Kaloosa locality after water breach in Madumati stream.

The residents of Kaloosa held a protest demonstration against the authorities. They blocked Bandiproa-Sopore road to protest against the district administration, alleging use of sub-standard material in the construction of boundary wall alongside the stream.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shabaz Mirza along with team of officers visited many affected villages to take the stock of the damage.

(Representational picture)