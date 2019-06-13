About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 13, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Flash floods leave several villages inundated in north Kashmir

‘Gusty winds, hailstorm damage houses, crops’

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains and fast winds created havoc in parts of North Kashmir's Baramulla district during the last 24 hours.
The torrential rains left several areas in the district inundated triggering panic among the residents of several villages of Pattan area that remained most affected in 2014 floods.
An official said that flash floods damaged the approach roads of a vital bridge in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district while as dozens of villages were left inundated in Pattan area of the district.
Local residents said that the flash floods damaged Shrai bridge on Ferozpora stream at Chandil-Wanigam road in Tangmarg, cutting off dozens of villages including Chanderhama, Check, Changel, Wanigam, Kulhama, Darhama, Buderkote, Ringawari, Gogaldore, Darakashi, Mushikhur, Zandpal and Ganiwani from the highway.
They said that there is no alternative to reach the national highway in case of an emergency.
Eyewitnesses said that several low-lying areas of Pattan area in Baramulla including Hanjiwera Bala, Chanderhama, Wanigam, Khasipora, Khore, Trikolbal and other areas were inundated following heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. The inundation has triggered panic among the people, locals said.
A stretch of Baramulla-Srinagar highway near Hanjiwera was also inundated, resulting in a traffic jam.
The water level is increasing after every hour and there are chances water may enter the houses, locals said, adding that the standing corps have also been damaged in some areas.
SDM, Pattan, Naseer Ahmad said that due to breach in Ferozpur stream near Kripalpora, the water overflowed to the local villages leaving the area inundated.
"Ten villages of subdivision Pattan were left inundated. Few families have been relocated to safer areas from Hanjewera Bala village of Pattan. Teams of civil administration, police and army were pressed into action to plug the breaches. Ten thousand sand bags were arranged by the administration to plug the breaches and strengthen the banks of Ferozpora Nallah at various places. The situation is tense but under control," SDM Pattan said.
Meanwhile, overnight winds and continuous downpour caused huge damage to infrastructure in other parts of the district too. The electricity supply is also affected in many places.
Hailstorm followed by heavy rains damaged standing crops and fruit orchards in Sangrama and Kandi areas of Baramulla district while as three residential houses were damaged after fast winds uprooted trees in Bealan village of Boniyar tehsil of Uri on Tuesday night. Tin roofs and cow sheds were also reportedly damaged in the area following fast winds.
Due to heavy landslide Uri-Garkot road was closed for traffic movement near Lagama in Uri subdivision of Baramulla district.
Locals have appealed the district administration to take precautionary measures as the continuous rains are posing a threat to the people living in low lying areas of the district.

