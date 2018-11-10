Flash floods kill 11 in Jordan

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Heavy rains starting on Friday afternoon in southern Jordan caused the flooding of Wadi Musa town on Saturday. At least 11 people have been killed due to the flash floods while as 3,700 tourists have been evacuated, the officials said on Saturday.
Authorities have declared a state of emergency in the Red Sea port city of Aqaba further south as downpours started in the afternoon.
Couple of weeks ago similar flashfloods swept away vehicles and people killing 21 people, in what was described later as one of the worst calamities in the region in recent years.