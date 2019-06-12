Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, several villages inundated in Pattan

June 12, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains damaged a vital bridge in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Local residents said that the flash floods damaged Shrai bridge on Ferozpora stream at Chandil-Wanigam road in Tangmarg, cutting off dozens of villages including Chanderhama, Check, Changel, Wanigam, Kulhama, Darhama, Buderkote, Ringawari, Gogaldore, Darakashi, Mushikhur, Zandpal and Ganiwani from the highway.

Reports said that several low-lying areas of Pattan area in Baramulla including Hanjiwera, Khasipora, Khore, Trikolbal and other areas were inubdated following heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours.

The inundation has triggered panic among the people, locals said.

Reports said that a stretch of Baramulla-Srinagar highway near Hanjiwera was also inundated, resulting in traffic jam.

The water level is increasing after every hour and there are chances water may enter the houses, locals said adding that the standing corps have been also damaged in some areas.

(Representational picture)