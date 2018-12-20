Flag Day celebrations: Governor pays tribute to Armed Forces

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 19:
Governor Satya Pal Malik, President of the Rajya Sainik Board, on Wednesday complimented and thanked all individuals and organisations who are helping the Rajya Sainik Board in raising funds for promoting the welfare of ex-Servicemen and their families.
According to an official, Governor observed that the Armed Forces Flag Day is an important occasion to remember the soldiers “who sacrifice their lives for protecting the territorial integrity of the nation”.
He lauded the crucial role of the Armed Forces, both during war and in peace time.
Governor stressed the need to make civil society aware about the role Army is playing in maintaining a vigil along the long land borders.
“It is our moral responsibility to take special care of the families of our ex-Servicemen, particularly those of our martyrs and expressed concern about the difficulties faced by the families. We need to work hard to mitigate their sufferings by providing timely support.”
On the directions of Governor who is Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the Shrine Board gave cheques amounting to Rs. 10,000 each as a financial support to 20 Non Pensioner Widows.
Governor presented prizes to winners of painting, Quiz, Essay and patriotic song competitions among school children.
Brig. (Retd.) Harcharan Singh, Director Rajya Sainik Board spoke about the ongoing activities of the Rajya Sainik Board and funds raised.
Certificates of Appreciation to Jammu citizens who are working for the welfare of ex-Servicemen and their families were given on the occasion.
Maj. Gen. D.S. Gill, CoS, 16 Corps; R.K. Goyal, Principal Secretary Home; Sh. Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Simrandeep Singh, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Dr. Aziz Hajini, Secretary JKAACL; Honorary Capt. Sardar Bana Singh, PVC; I.D. Soni, President Old Age Home; were among the distinguished guests present on the occasion, the official added.