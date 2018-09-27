Fixing college education

Manzoor Ahmad Parey
Undergraduate education which is being operationalized through colleges is a backbone of higher education system anywhere in the world. About 90% of enrolment in higher education in India is in colleges and state universities. Though this is a fact of the matter that more than half of the higher education budget goes to few IITs and Central Universities.
Undergraduate education which plays an important role so far as the overall education system is concerned owing to the fact that the basic eligibility for any kind of job or examination including prestigious IAS has been kept as graduation.
There is not an iota of doubt that undergraduate education in this part of the world is in complete shambles and the fact is that our colleges have miserably failed to work as per the expectation of youthful generation of students.
As the old saying goes "no knowledge without college" and there is no doubt that college education plays an extremely important role not only helping our students to develop their personality but also preparing them for bigger examinations of life.
There are certain areas which if immediately investigated could help a teacher in higher education to deliver effectively for the betterment of the student community.
Bridging infrastructural gaps in colleges
If we dream of imparting world-class higher education to our clientele in colleges, there is no option but to build world-class infrastructure. If due to our limited financial capability we are not able to develop the world-class infrastructure in our undergraduate colleges, we must at least put in place a basic minimum infrastructure for the smooth conduct of the teaching-learning process.
The fact of the matter is that healthy majority of our colleges are devoid of basic minimum infrastructure not to talk of quality infrastructure and, the majority of the colleges in the state of Jammu and Kashmir are glorified versions of schools.
Research has shown that there is a strong positive correlation between high-quality infrastructure facilities and student learning.
People at the helm of affairs especially in higher education must understand that ad hoc approach to infrastructure investment is not only insufficient but problematic too. There is a need of strategic approach vis-à-vis the development of infrastructure in colleges is concerned.
Moreover, authorities need to understand that assessment and accreditation by National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC) Bangalore which has been made necessary by University Grants Commission is only possible when higher education institutions especially colleges have a minimum necessary infrastructure in place.
Maintaining teacher-student ratio
Of all the problems confronting higher education more importantly undergraduate, colleges are having a huge number of vacancies of teachers. As per the UGC guidelines, maximum vacancies at any point in time in any higher institution in the country should not exceed ten per cent of the total strength but, the reverse is the true, almost ninety per cent of the posts remain vacant at all point in time.
Teacher-student ratio as per UGC norms again at the undergraduate level for science and social science streams have to be kept 1:25 and 1:30 respectively.
But as per the statistics available, these norms have been thrown into winds. There is a need for maintaining proper student-teacher ratio under all circumstances if we dream of imparting quality education to students enrolled in state degree colleges.
Reviewing curriculum
Curriculum in the nutshell is considered the sum of all the activities which happen in an educational institution. Most of the graduates from under-graduate colleges remain unemployed due to a variety of reasons and one possible reason is that of imparting of an irrelevant curriculum.
With my personal experience of little less than two years in college teaching, I can say with a sense of responsibility that the current curriculum in our colleges neither challenges nor excites our students and the fact is that the student community in these colleges even doesn't identify with the prescribed curriculum. There is a need for framing curriculum as per the expectations of the students and keeping the future careers in view.
Our curriculum should be such which will help undergraduate students to developmental ability and adaptability.
Orienting teachers and administrators
No initial qualification can be sufficient for any teacher in higher education for effective delivery of things. Although UGC regulations have made four weeks orientation course compulsory for newly appointed assistant professors and almost all teachers in higher education go through these orientation programmes, the fact is that how effective are these programmes and to what extent they really help a particular teacher to get oriented is a matter of debate.
Majority of the teachers in higher education who have gone through these programmes at any point in time in their careers end up having very negative impressions of these courses. In our orientation programmes, those people who are not even remotely connected with higher education are made to deliver lessons to the newly appointed assistant professors, which in no way helps them to get oriented to a particular system of education.
There is a need not only bringing relevant people as resource persons but also discussing and debating those areas which will help these newly appointed teachers to understand the intricacies of the system and help it to get better. Moreover, more than teachers in higher education system there is a dire need of continuous orientation to administrators of the colleges because it has been found on many occasions if a particular teacher in college wishes to upgrade his/her knowledge base and skills by way of participating in seminars and workshops at national or international level they are not being allowed on one pretext or other.
Similarly, the head of the institution does not deem it fit to relieve a particular teacher. In this context, it is imperative that higher education department should make sure that all the heads of the institutions (colleges and universities) are updated and oriented both in terms of academic endeavour's and administrative skills and they should not be allowed to become obstacles for any kind of innovation in teaching-learning processes in colleges.
Reforming examination system
From time to time different commissions and committees have felt the necessity of reforming the examination system. Current undergraduate examination system is in dire need of reformation. We have been following the old and archaic system of evaluating our students.
There is a paradox in our evaluation system as the teachers who teach in colleges find no mechanism of direct evaluation of their own students. There is a need that we will go back to the internal and external evaluation system. We believe that some percentage of evaluation, say 30-40% may be kept in the jurisdiction of those people who actually teach them.
Moreover, there is an absolute need of changing the paper pattern at an undergraduate level and it should reflect the realities of teaching-learning at an undergraduate level. In a recently concluded 5th-semester examination questions with 40 marks have been part of question paper. We must understand that how can a student of undergraduate college respond to a 40 marks question.
Above all, to my little understanding, the sanctity of evaluation has been grossly compromised by keeping the answers scripts in the selected colleges and distributing among the faculty members for evaluation.
There is a need for creating strong rooms as evaluation centres with highly credible people as in charge of these centres so that the sanctity of the entire evaluation process is maintained under any circumstances. It has been found that student at the end of examination drops at the door of evaluator which at times becomes awkward and embracing too.
Teacher empowerment
Last but not the least, it is imperative on part of the administration that they will provide a teacher in higher education space so that they will be able to deliver effectively. Teaching students, especially at the undergraduate level is both challenging and an opportunity.
Challenge, because here the teacher has to deal with the adolescents where all-most all students are going through different psychological pressures. If this particular group of students is properly guided, they can turn mountains.
We believe the teacher, especially at the college level has been given a limited mandate and has been restricted to the classroom only. There is a dire need of empowering teachers and utilizing their full potential vis-à-vis the teaching-learning process at the college level.
Moreover, irrespective of all the meagre facilities teachers at the college level need to pull up their socks and put an extra effort for the sake of the student community in our colleges. We are of the firm belief that we have best and a very brilliant pool of teachers in our colleges, the need is that these brains must be utilized judiciously.
In conclusion, we must understand that there is an absolute necessity to put in place certain basic elements at the undergraduate level, only then we can dream of quality education especially at the college level, otherwise a time will come when National Assessment and Accreditation Counsel Bangalore will even refuse to assess our colleges not to talk of accreditation.
Author is Assistant Professor (Education),Government Degree College Ganderbal, Kashmir
manzoorparey@gmail.com