Fix transportation rates for Valley’s fruit growers: Veeri urges Govt

'Orchardists in need of proper mechanism for profitable harvest'
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 19:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Abdul Rahman Veeri on Wednesday urged the state government to fix and streamline the transpiration rates for the export of the fruits in Kashmir Valley during the present harvest season.
In a statement issued here, Veeri said that the proper rates of transpiration for the export of fruits especially apples from Kashmir valley needs to be put in place by the government at an earliest so that the growers aren’t made to pay extra amounts by the transporters.
He added that the government without any delay has to fix the rates of the transportation so that the system is regulated and streamlined for the fruit growers who been battling hart to make their products available in the markets situated outside the state of Jammu and Kashmir. “Government must act while bearing in mind that Farmers make up 80 percent of the state's population and agriculture and horticulture are the backbones of the state's economy. If the growers are taken for a ride by the transport companies, it will have a direct impact on their livelihood,” Veeri said.
The PDP Vice President added that by the regulation and fixing of the transportation rates, government could extend a helping hand to the orchidists of Kashmir Valley and can equip them to sell their fruits at affordable prices in the outside markets. “There are various measures needed to be taken amid the harvest season in Kashmir by the government and fixing the transportation rates is one among them. It is hoped that the government will come up with the decisive measure soon,” Veeri said.