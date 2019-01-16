About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fix responsibility in civilian killings as CBM, Tarigami to Guv Malik

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Welcoming Governor Satya Pal Malik’s offer of 'reaching out to the separatist leaders', CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday said that as a confidence building measure (CBM), it is essential that the Governor’s administration orders a time-bound enquiry and fixes responsibility in three major incidents of the civilian killings in the last six months.

Tarigami in a statement said that three innocent people, including a young girl and two boys, were killed by the government forces in Hawoora area of Kulgam in July. Then in October seven civilians died in a blast at an encounter site in Laroo, Kulgam and even the Governor administration regretted the killings, but there was no follow-up. Similarly, seven more civilians were killed in forces firing in Pulwama last month.

"The list of such killings which happened during previous PDP-BJP government is long. But if the Governor wants to restore the credibility of the administration and create conducive atmosphere for dialogue, atleast time-bound enquiry and fixing of responsibility must start from these three incidents which all happened after the imposition of the Governor rule in the state," the statement reads.

 

