Five youth from Kulgam shun militancy, surrender: Police

June 01, 2019 | PTI

Five youths from south Kashmir's Kulgam district, who had joined militancy, shunned the path of violence and surrendered, police said Saturday.

"Five youths, who had joined different militant outfits, shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream following efforts by their families and police," a police official said.

He did not reveal their names, saying their identities "stand protected for security reasons".

Dozens of militants have laid down arms in Kashmir since 2017 when police announced that they would accept offer of local militants to surrender even during ongoing encounters.

Most of these militants have returned home after appeals by their families.