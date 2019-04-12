Five youth detained from Pulwama village during night raids

April 12, 2019 | Javid Sofi

At least five youth were detained by government forces during night raids from tahab area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Local residents said that a joint team of forces raided several houses in Tahab and adjoining villages on Thursday night.

"At least five youth from the area were detained," they said.

Some of the detained youth were identified as Tariq Ahmad Mir , Suhail Ahmad Wani ,Aasif Ahmad Rather ,Nasir Nazi and Naseer Ahmad Wani, all residents of Tahab Pulwama.

A Police official said that the youth were detained for questioning in connection with stone pelting cases.