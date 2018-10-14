About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Five youth booked under PSA in Bandipora

Published at October 14, 2018 11:40 AM 0Comment(s)411views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The Government on Saturday booked five youth from Bandipora under Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent them to different jails in the state.

According to reports District Magistrate Bandipora Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary directed to book five youths under PSA after accepting the chargesheet/ dossier submitted before him by Police against the youth.

Those booked under PSA are Aadil Bashir Bhat (21) son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat of Nusoo, Farooq Ahmad Ganai son of Ghulam Ahmad Ganai, Sajad Hussain Ganai son of Ghulam Rasool Ganai, Bilal Ahmad Ganai alias Sahba son of Bashir Ahmad Ganai all residents of Ganai Mohalla Kaloosa and Muhammad Azhar Din Parrey resident son of Abdul Rahman Parrey of Chandegeer Hajin.

Sources said all the detainees are being shifted to Kot Balwal jail in Jammu.

