Five years on, KU fails to introduce civil engineering branch at Zakura campus

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
University of Kashmir (KU) has failed to introduce Civil Engineering branch in the Engineering College Institute of Technology (ECIT) at Zakura campus in Srinagar even as the new academic session has begun.
Since the inception (2014) of the Zakura engineering campus of Kashmir University, civil engineering branch is yet to start.
Officials of ECIT Zakura said that, several times they tried tooth and nail to introduce the civil engineering branch in the campus but are being stopped by the Ku authorities.
Director, Institute of Technology, Prof G M Bhat said, “Without any reason KU authorities are delaying to permit us with civil engineering branch at Zakura campus even the required infrastructure is available with us to start it.”
He said that this year the incumbent Vice Chancellor (VC) of KU, Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi did not agreed to start the engineering branch in ECIT, adding, “In year 2017, I have submitted a proposal to start B.Tech civil engineering from this year and the Vice Chancellor subsequently gave that proposal to university council who also accorded approved for it.”
Bhat further said, “If the newly appointed VC Professor Talat Ahmad is a taking the charge soon then we hopefully will talk to him to start the civil engineering this year.”
“When the admission was at peak in the month of June, I have written to the university authorities to permit us to commence with civil engineering with the intake capacity of 60 students,” Bhat said.
He also said that earlier Andrabi have told them that there is a needs of permanent faculty but we (ECIT) think that far as first two semesters of the civil branch is concerned, the students are being taught only Physics, Maths and Chemistry for which they have a permanent faculty.
Scores of civil engineering branch students said that they are been assured by ECIT that they still can get an admission in a civil engineering branch this year but after the last week of August there is no possibility to commence with any admissions because in majority of the engineering colleges the class would have started.
One of the students, Nusrat said “Yet an academic year of the engineering colleges has commenced in all states, KU have failed to introduce Civil Engineering branch in ECIT in Zakura campus.”
Another civil engineering student, Mudasir Ahmad said that he was forced to take admission in a private engineering college at Bangalore, saying, “I always want to stay and student in Kashmir but due to the unavailability of civil engineering branch in KU's Zakura campus which I think this is a sheer failure of authorities to establish the important branch, I forced to move outside Kashmir to pursue B.Tech.”
Pertinently, the approval to start offering engineering course in various fields at Zakura campus was given by governor N N Vohra who is also Chancellor of the University for setting up of a college of engineering.