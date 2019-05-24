Five shops gutted in Uri market

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Five shops were gutted in a fire incident at Machikrand market of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

An official said that the fire broke out in early hours on Thursday in Machikrand market of Uri. He said that the fire started from a shop which later on engulfed four other shops in the market damaging property worth lakhs.

The official said that the fire was brought under control with the help of Fire and Emergency Service, police and the locals.

“Initial reports suggest short circuit as the cause of fire but we are investigating the matter. No loss of life or injury was reported in the mishap,” he added.

