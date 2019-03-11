Five shops gutted in Uri fire incident

March 11, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

At least five shops gutted in a massive fire incident that broke out in Uri market in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday morning.

A police official said that a massive fire broke out from a shop at around 4.30 am on Monday and it spread quickly to the adjoining shops.

“Within no time, the fire spread to the adjoining shops and damaged property worth lacs. Five shops gutted in the incident. Efforts are on to ascertain the cause of fire,” he said.

He said the fire and emergency services immediately rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after an hour-long operation.

The shops belonging to Khursheed Ahmad Mir, Abdul Rashid, Mohammed Javid, Safeer Ahmad and Sajad Ahmad.

(Representational picture)