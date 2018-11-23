Five rounds of funeral prayers held for LeT militant Azad Malik

Shafat MirAnantnag
At least five rounds of funeral prayers were held for slain Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Azad Ahmad Malik at Arwani area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.
Witnesses said five large number of people thronged Arwani to participate in the funeral of slain Malik.
They said five back to back funeral prayers were held for the slain militant, while two militants gave a gun salute.
His body has been kept at a local school ground at Arwani.
Malik alias Dada was among six militants killed in a gunfight with the government forces at Satkipora area of Bijbehara today morning.
Meanwhile, thousands of people participated in his funeral prayers of Basit Ishtiyaq Mir who is also among slain militants. He was laid to rest at his native village Pushwara Khanabal in Anantnag.
(Representational picture)