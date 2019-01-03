About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Five RDD employees suspended in Jammu

Published at January 03, 2019 11:18 AM 0Comment(s)1191views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

Five government employees of Jammu and Kashmir's rural development department were suspended for dereliction of duty as they failed to maintain office records.

Two junior engineers and three village level workers (VLWs) of the rural development department (RDD) were suspended by director Rehana Batol for failure to maintain records and official files besides irregularities, officials said Wednesday.

These officials were posted in Mathuwar, Bhalwal and Marh blocks, they said.

A probe has been ordered against them. The matter will be investigated by block development officers (BDOs) of Satwari, Bhalwal and Marh, the officials said.

The report will be submitted within a period of one week, they added.

