Five protesters booked under sedition charges in Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsPoonch, Sep 01:
Police on Saturday registered a case of sedition against five persons for raising anti-India slogans during a protest organised in favour of Article 35-A at Mendhar in Poonch on Friday.
“An FIR under Sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) has been registered at the Mendhar Police Station against protesters who raised slogans and today five accused identified as Waseem Ahmed Thakroo, son of Mukhtair Ahmed Thakroo of Shahdab Karaeva Shopian, Prince Sharma, son of Pola Nath Sharma of Golad Mendhar, Muhammad Nisar, son of Muhammad Kala of Mankote, Tahir Abbas, son of Lal Hussain of Sakhi Maidan and Naveed Khan, son of Muhammad Sadiq Khan of Sangioate were arrested for raising anti-India slogans.
The FIR was registered on a complaint by the Poonch District Magistrate under Section 196 of the CrPC after a video showing protesters who were raising anti-India slogans during a protest was circulated,” Rajiv Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch said.
He said all other identified accused at different places would also be apprehended soon.