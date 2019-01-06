About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Five persons injured in Kupwara road accident

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Five passengers were injured, one among them critically after a vehicle they were traveling in plunges into a nallah at Tangibal area of Kalaroos in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday.

Reports said that a sumo skidded off the road and fell down into a nallah at Tangibal, Kalaroos today morning resulting in injuries to five persons.

All the injured were taken to nearby hospital where from one critically wounded has been reffered to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up. (GNS)

