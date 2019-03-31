Five persons held for supplying drugs in Srinagar

March 31, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Five persons were arrested on Sunday following a Police action against those involved in drug peddling in Srinagar.

They were held at a check and subsequently placed under custody at Police Station Nowhatta, Police spokesman said.

At the checkpoint he said that 28 grams of brown sugar (heroin) was also seized from their possession.

A case FIR No 14/2019 under relevant sections has been registered in PS Nowhatta, the spokesman said.