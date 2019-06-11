Five persons admitted in Srinagar hospital after taking 'poisonous' tea

June 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Five persons including husband-wife duo and their son were admitted in a hospital in serious conditions after they consumed some "poisonous substance" mixed inadvertently with tea in Kunzer area of north Kashmir’s Tangmarg area.

Reports said that the five persons consumed tea made by an elderly woman who mistook some poisonous substance to that of dry lipton tea on Monday.

As soon as consuming the tea, three members of the family and two neighbors took it, they fell unconscious and were immediately removed to SDH Magam.

Later they were shifted to Srinagar hospital where condition of three of them is stated to be critical.

A police official said that as per initial reports the elderly woman while preparing the tea had mistook some poisonous substance instead of dry Lipton tea unintentionally which resulted the incident.

The officer identified those admitted in the hospital as Abdul Gani Sofi his wife Saja (75) and their son Farooq Ahmad Sofi, Ghulam Qadir Waza son of Ghulam Mohd Waza and Ghulam Mohammad Wani, all residents of Itkoo Dobiwan. (GNS)