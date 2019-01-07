About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Five of family, 3 others die of suffocation in Pak's KP province

Published at January 07, 2019 10:30 AM 0Comment(s)849views


Five of family, 3 others die of suffocation in Pak

Press Trust of India

Peshawar

Eight people, including five members of a family, died due to suffocation in two incidents in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The incidents happened at Abbotabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Five members, including three children, of a family died at Bandi Dhondian village in Abbotabad after they went to sleep, leaving the gas heater on.

The gas from the heater filled up the house and all the five members were suffocated to death, police said.

In a similar incident at a nearby area, three people died of suffocation when they left the gas heater on while going to bed, they said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top