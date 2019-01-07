Five of family, 3 others die of suffocation in Pak's KP province

Press Trust of IndiaPeshawar
Eight people, including five members of a family, died due to suffocation in two incidents in northwest Pakistan, police said.
The incidents happened at Abbotabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
The gas from the heater filled up the house and all the five members were suffocated to death, police said.
In a similar incident at a nearby area, three people died of suffocation when they left the gas heater on while going to bed, they said.