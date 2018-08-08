Five militants trapped in Rafiabad Gunfight: DGP Vaid

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu Kashmir Director General of Police S P Vaid said five militants are believed to be trapped in an ongoing Rafiabad gunfight in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Earlier, a gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in which a para-commando suffered bullet injuries.
“Encounter going on in Dooniwari forest area of Police Station Dangiwacha Sopore, report of presence of 5 militants. Wish success to our boys,” Director of General of Police Vaid said in his tweet.
