Five militants trapped in Rafiabad Gunfight: DGP Vaid

Published at August 08, 2018 04:43 PM 0Comment(s)2130views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir Director General of Police S P Vaid said five militants are believed to be trapped in an ongoing Rafiabad gunfight in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Earlier, a gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in which a para-commando suffered bullet injuries.

“Encounter going on in Dooniwari forest area of Police Station Dangiwacha Sopore, report of presence of 5 militants. Wish success to our boys,” Director of General of Police Vaid said in his tweet.

 

 

 

 

