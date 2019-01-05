Five members of Tangdhar family die of suffocation in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Five members of a family from Tanghdar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district died of suffocation last night at a rented accommodation at Bemina in Srinagar.
A police official said that a family from Tangdar had come to Srinagar for medical treatment of a lady and had rented a room in Mansoor Colony Bemina, Srinagar.
Early details suggest that due to leakage of gas in the intervening night of 4th and 5th January, 5 members including 2 Children, 2 women and a male member died of suffocation.
The police did not divulge any further details, adding that identities of the slain are being ascertained.
Due to severe cold, cases of suffocation keep coming to fore. It is requested to general public that due care of ventilation be taken care of while making arrangements of heating.(CNS)