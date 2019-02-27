About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Five killed in IAF chopper crash in Budgam

Published at February 27, 2019 04:20 PM 0Comment(s)5970views


Five killed in IAF chopper crash in Budgam

Press Trust of India

Srinagar

Five persons were killed on Wednesday when an IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The helicopter crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam around 10.05 am, they said, adding five bodies have been recovered from the scene.

One of the deceased persons has been identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, a local resident, while the identity of other four -- believed to be IAF personnel -- is being ascertained, they said.

Officials in New Delhi said it was an Mi-17 helicopter.

Earlier, officials in Srinagar had described the downed aircraft as a jet. They said the aircraft broke into two and caught fire immediately.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top