June 02, 2019 | Agencies

Five hutments gutted in fire in Samba

At least five hutments on Sunday gutted in a devastating fire in Vijaypur area of Samba district in Jammu region.

"A fire broke out this morning at village Rakh Barotian in Vijaypur due to short circuit," police here said.

They added that five residential hutments (nomadic kullahs) gutted in the fire.

[Representational Pic]

;