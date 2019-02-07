Five gamblers arrested: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 06:
Acting tough against social crimes, police in Srinagar raided a gambling site and arrested gamblers in its recent action targeting the anti-social elements of the area.
Five persons were arrested following a credible input about gambling activities in Zadibal area of Srinagar.
Officers have seized playing cards and a stake amount of ₹ 55,670 from the gamblers.
Case FIR No. 04/2019 under section 13 Gambling Act stands registered in Police Station Zadibal.
Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to pass information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood to the local police units.