Five die, two injured in Rajouri road accident

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Five persons died and two others were injured in a road accident in Darhal area of Rajouri district on Sunday.

According to reports said that at about 02:30 am a vehicle was moving from Rajouri to Sabzi Darhal when it fell into a gorge in Dhandkote village.

The injured were shifted to district hospital Rajouri where from they were referred to GMC&H Jammu for specialized treatment.