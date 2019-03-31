About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 31, 2019

Five die, two injured in Rajouri road accident

Five persons died and two others were injured in a road accident in Darhal area of Rajouri district on Sunday.

According to reports said that at about 02:30 am a vehicle was moving from Rajouri to Sabzi Darhal when it fell into a  gorge in Dhandkote village.

In the accident five persons died and two others injured.

The injured were shifted to district hospital Rajouri where from they were referred to GMC&H Jammu for specialized treatment.

