Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

At least five persons died and several others were injured in a road accident in Ramban district on Saturday.
According to reports a passenger cab skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on Chanderkoot-Rajgarh link road.
In the accident, five people including a child and two women died and eight other were injured.
An official said the injured were rushed to district hospital Ramban for treatment.
At least five persons died and several others were injured in a road accident in Ramban district on Saturday.
According to reports a passenger cab skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on Chanderkoot-Rajgarh link road.
In the accident, five people including a child and two women died and eight other were injured.
An official said the injured were rushed to district hospital Ramban for treatment.