Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

At least five persons died and several others were injured in a road accident in Ramban district on Saturday.

According to reports a passenger cab skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on Chanderkoot-Rajgarh link road.

In the accident, five people including a child and two women died and eight other were injured.

An official said the injured were rushed to district hospital Ramban for treatment.