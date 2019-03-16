About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

At least five persons died and several others were injured in a road accident in Ramban district on Saturday.

According to reports a passenger cab skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on Chanderkoot-Rajgarh link road.

In the accident, five people including a child and two women died and eight other were injured.

An official said the injured were rushed to district hospital Ramban for treatment.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

              

At least five persons died and several others were injured in a road accident in Ramban district on Saturday.

According to reports a passenger cab skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on Chanderkoot-Rajgarh link road.

In the accident, five people including a child and two women died and eight other were injured.

An official said the injured were rushed to district hospital Ramban for treatment.

News From Rising Kashmir

;