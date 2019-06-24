Five dead, 5 injured in Rajouri mishap

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Teenager killed in Doda accident

Five people were killed and five others sustained grievous injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

As per reports a mini-bus bearing registration number JK02AU-8910, which was on way from Rajouri to Chassana, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Kewal area of Rajouri district. The incident resulted in the death of five passengers, while as five others have received serious injuries and they all are said to be critical.

A local news agency reported that a tempo traveller skidded off the road near Kewal Budhal resulting in injuries to ten persons. The injured were taken to the sub district hospital (SDH) Kandi where three of the people were declared brought dead on arrival, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Kawalbant Singh of Kangota, Mohd Taj( lecturer) of Mendhar and Abdul Rashid of Darhal. The six other injured were later referred to Rajouri district hospital where two of them Mohd Farooq of Reasi and Suneet Singh of Tuli succumbed to injuries.

Block Medical Officer (BMO), Dr Iqbal Malik, also confirmed the death of five persons.

A police officer said that a case “under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation was taken up.”

Meanwhile a teenage boy was killed and another critically injured when their motorcycle fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said on Sunday.

They were returning home from a picnic to Guldanda late on Saturday when the accident occurred, Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj Singh Gouria told PTI.

The deceased identified as Waseem Ahmad and his injured friend Sohail Ganai were students of higher secondary school Bhadarwah and both were 18 years old, the SP said.

Ahmad lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a blind curve near Thantera-Basti along Bhadarwah-Basholi highway and it fell into 100-feet deep gorge around 9.30 PM, Gouria said.

Despite darkness, the locals launched a rescue operation and managed to take the duo to a nearby hospital where Ahmad succumbed to injuries while Ganai was referred to Government Medical College hospital Jammu, he said.

Both the teenagers were not wearing helmets and rash driving is suspected to be the cause of the accident, the officer added.