Five CRPF men injured in Bijbehara grenade attack

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Five paramilitary troopers were injured after militants attack CRPF deployment party in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Reports reaching here said that a loud explosion followed by firing was heard near Goriwan area of Bijbehara.
A police officer while confirming the incident said that some suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards the CRPF party near Goriwan.
In the blast, five CRPF men of 90 bn, sustained splinter injuries and were taken to Sub-District hospital Bijbehara for treatment, he said.
He identified the injured as Ominder Singh, Pankaj Kumar, Nitin Kumar, B Kumar and Yoginder Singh.
Soon after the incident, the government forces launched searches in the area to nab the attackers, he said. (GNS)