Five cops, three under trails injured as police vehicle overturns in Kulgam

Five policemen and three prisoners were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Brazloo area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.
Reports said that a police vehicle carrying prisoners while returning from a local court in Kulgam towards the district jail in neighbouring Pulwama district, skidded off the road and rolled down from Zig near bridge at Brazloo, Kulgam.
In the mishap, five policemen and the three inmates were injured, they said.
Medical Superintendent SDH Kulgam Dr GM Bhat said that they have received eight injured persons including five cops and three prisoners.
Station House Officer (SHO), Kulgam Irshad Reshi said that all the injured have been hospitalised and their condition is said to be stable.
He said that the police team were carrying the three under trails from Pulwama jail to a local court in Kulgam for hearing.
The officer said that the mishap occurred in the area when they were returning back to the district jail Pulwama after attending the court hearing.
A case has been registered and investigations into the matter has been initiated, he said. (GNS)