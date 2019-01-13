About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Five civilians injured during clashes with forces in Shopian

Published at January 13, 2019 11:47 AM 0Comment(s)1152views


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

At least five civilians were injured during clashes at Sugan village of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday. 

Eyewitnesses said that forces personnel were deployed in the area to prevent people from marching towards Sugan, native village of slain militant commander of Al Badr, Zeenat ul Islam. 

They said the angry youth threw stones on forces personnel at Sungan and near Dragged area who retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells, pellets and aerial firing to disperse the protestors. 

Witnesses said, five civilians were injured in forces action and they were shifted to hospitals for treatment.

Four injured were being treated at district hospital Pulwama, officials said. 

“Of them, two have received fire arm injury in legs,” said an official.

Another injured was being treated for fire arm injury in leg at district hospital Shopian.

Meanwhile, despite restrictions thousands of people turned up in Sugan and preparations for first round of funeral were being made when last reports came in. Further details awaited. 

 

(Representational picture) 

