Five Bandipora youth booked under PSA

Families refute Police claims, say arrested youth innocent
Families refute Police claims, say arrested youth innocent
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 14:
At least five youth were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) by Police in north Kashmir's Bandipora district over the charges of stone pelting, families said.
The five youth from Kaloosa, Nusoo and Hajin areas are of Bandipora district have been booked under PSA, family said adding that Police claimed they had been arrested on charges of stone pelting.
However, the families of arrested refuted Police claims and termed it far from truth.
The five youth booked under PSA and shifted to Kot Ballwal Jail in Jammu were identified as Aadil Bashir Bhat, 21, son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat of Nusoo, Farooq Ahmad Ganai, son of Ghulam Ahmad Ganai, Sajad Hussain Ganai, son of Ghulam Rasool Ganai, Bilal Ahmad Ganai alias Sahba, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganai, all residents of Ganai Mohalla Kaloosa and Muhammad Azhar Din Parrey son of Abdul Rahman Parrey of Chandegeer Hajin.
The families said their beloved were arrested on 1st September 2018 and were lodged at Police Station Bandipora.
Police said the youth were involved in hurling stones over the cavalcade of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora on 29th August 2018.
Their family members said that though they produced bail before Police authorities on 27th September 2018, Police did not respect the court orders.
They said the arrested youth involving labourers who were the bread earners of their family and were never involved in any case of stone pelting.
They said the arrested were innocent and no FIR had been registered against them so far.