Five arrested, material used for 'making IEDs' recovered in south Kashmir

June 19, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police have arrested five persons and claimed to have recovered material used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from Zainapora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday night.

A police officer said that a special team of police in separate raids arrested the five persons and recovered material used for making the explosive devices including IEDs.

The officer identified the arrested persons as Aqib Nazir Rather son of Nazir Ahmad Rather of Awneera Shopian, Amir Nazir Wani son of Nazir Ahmad of Durpora Shopian, Sameer Mushtaq Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Shirmal Shopian, Faisal Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat of Moolu Chitragam, Shopian and Rayees Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Ayoub of Dangerpora Shopian.

He said that a case under FIR number 39/2019 under section 16,18, 38, 39 Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) has been registered and further investigations taken up. (GNS)